RockNHair The Salon reacts to new regulations of regional stay-at-home order





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – New health restrictions are now in effect in San Diego County and the rest of Southern California, shutting down indoor service at restaurants among other closures, due to the rapidly increasing number of coronavirus hospitalizations.

A state-mandated “regional stay-at-home” order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, triggered when intensive-care unit bed availability remained below 15% after Saturday’s daily update, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Under the order, hair salons and barbershops are forced to close their doors once again.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner visited the RockNHair The Salon in Escondido where she spoke with the owner, Jamie Layne, to share her thoughts on Gavin Newsom’s orders to close.

Layne explained her continued frustration with the government regulations saying she is going to get her retail license so she can at least stay open to sell her products. She asserted she is “not going to close, she will be open as, the store.”