Roe V. Wade: The rarity of seeing a draft opinion in a Supreme Court case





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A leaked preliminary opinion from the Supreme Court appears to show the high court is poised to strike down Roe vs. Wade, giving the states back the power to outlaw abortions.

Politico reported Monday that the nation’s highest court has voted to strike down the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey ruling.

Politico obtained what it called a draft ruling written by Justice Samuel Alito that opines, in part, “`Roe’ was egregiously wrong from the start.”‘

“We hold that `Roe’ and `Casey’ must be overruled,” the document states, according to Politico. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

Politico noted that the document is only a draft and could be changed dramatically, or even fundamentally changed, before it is published and finalized this summer.

The proposed amendment is unlikely to have much of a practical effect because of existing state laws.

It is important to note that the opinion isn’t final until it is published which isn’t expected to happen until June or July.

Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court’s secretive deliberation process.

Dan Eaton, Legal Analyst, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy talking about how rare it is to see a disclosure of a draft opinion in a Supreme Court case.