Roger Steele’s HIPE Golf is a grassroots initiative working to diversify the sport





Roger Steele created HIPE Golf to grow the game of golf and diversify the sport.

Steele and KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon were at Del Mar Country Club to discuss why this is important to him and how HIPE Golf has brought opportunities to those who are involved with his initiative.

HIPE focuses on both youth and professional levels and gives those an opportunity to reach their highest potential as a person and a player. Steele also started this initiative to bring awareness to help broaden diversity in the game of golf.

For more information and how you can contribute, visit: https://www.hipegolf.org/