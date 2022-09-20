Rolf Benirschke talks about father’s legacy in new book “Saving Wildlife”





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rolf Benirschke recently published his book “Saving Wildlife: The Extraordinary Life and Legacy of Dr. Kurt Benirschke”. The work is a story about his father, Dr. Benirschke, who worked for the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance for many years.

Dr. Benirschke was the founder of the Center for Endangered Species (CRES) as well as the Frozen Zoo (see Ginger Jeffries’ Special Report below).

Rolf Benirschke joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk about the book and the impact his father has had on wildlife preservation efforts.