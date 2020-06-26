Roller Skate San Diego members continue to safely have fun amid the coronavirus pandemic





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -A group of roller skaters in San Diego have come together to form a community of people who are always looking for someone to skate with. Or information of where the group plans to meet up and skate together will be next, and anyone is welcome to join!

The Facebook group has quickly grown to around 2,000 members, but when the coronavirus pandemic began, one of their favorite places to skate was closed down. The boardwalk.

One of the group’s skating instructors, Derrick Body, told KUSI Photographer Charlotte Radulovich that when the boardwalk closed, “it was tougher to gather people together… so that’s when Roller Skate San Diego became a thing.”

Hi Skaters. Make sure to also join the new public group Roller Skate San Diego to get up to date skate info. We switched… Posted by Roller Skate San Diego on Sunday, March 8, 2020