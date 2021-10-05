Rollin Roots vegan food truck closes permanently after possible arson and multiple attacks















SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Vegan food truck Rollin Roots has permanently closed following a series of attacks which reached its zenith when the truck was set ablaze Sunday, rendering the plant-based comfort food truck irreparably damaged.

“The food truck was the main source of income for my business and it’s truly a devastating loss, we had bookings almost every single day for the next couple of months!” Chef Avonte Hartsfield, Rollin Root’s founder, wrote on his business’s Instagram page.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire, which took place at 8040 Armour Street in Kearny Mesa. Investigators have not ruled out arson.

After receiving a wave of support following the announcement, Hartsfield set up a GoFundMe campaign on Monday to help rebuild his business.

The GoFundMe has a $100,000 goal and by that same night the campaign had already received more than $23,000 as of 10 p.m.

“My food truck (Rollin Roots) was burglarized and vandalized multiple times. Throughout the ordeal I’ve had my power chords cut, my office and truck broken into and items stolen, there was a noose hanging from the door to my office, and finally on October 3rd my truck was burned down completely. The police are in the middle of investigating at this time but no witnesses have come forward and there doesn’t look like much hope for holding anyone responsible,” Hartsfield wrote on his GoFundMe page.

Hartsfield is the sole business owner and had recently signed a lease for a new restaurant location to expand his business (Rollin Roots has a brick-and-mortar location in Miramar).

Revenue from the truck was instrumental in making the restaurant expansion possible, Hartsfield described.

“Now I have a new location that I have no idea how I’ll be able to open, and no income from our food truck,” the chef wrote.

Funds raised from the campaign will go towards continuing to open the new location, a down payment for a new food truck, and keeping the restaurant from closing permanently, Hartsfield explained.

