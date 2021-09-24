Rollin’ Roots Vegan Food Truck owner found success during the pandemic





KEARNY MESA (KUSI)- The owner of Rollin’ Roots food truck was majorly impacted by the COVID-19 shutdowns. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Avonte Hartsfield in March 2020 when everything shut down. At that time, Harstfield didn’t know if his business would survive without being able to serve food and attend farmers markets/events. He was left temporarily homeless until he opened the food truck in Kearny Mesa and was able to serve the community there. Hartsfield offered a ‘pay what you can’ business for a long time. He says, “I wasn’t the only one struggling at the time, it’s important to me that I give back to the community.”

Avonte Hartsfield now has a restaurant inside the Serpentine Cider Brewery in Miramar and will soon open a vegan pizzeria in Downtown, San Diego. The Rollin’ Roots food truck will no longer be in Kearny Mesa because he is transitioning to doing more events and attending festivals in San Diego.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Hartsfield on Good Morning San Diego to talk about the success he’s found through the pandemic.

To book the Rollin’ Roots Food Truck or find the truck at an event/farmers market near you, follow @rollinrootssd on Instagram or visit info@rollinrootssd.com

