Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

KUSI Newsroom
Posted:

Updated:

KUSI Newsroom

LONDON (AP) — Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watt has died at the age of 80, according to his publicist. Bernard Doherty said Tuesday that Watts “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.”

The drummer provided the backbone of the Rolling Stones’ songs for more than half a century.

The publicist said, “Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

Charlie Watts Drummer

Charlie Watts, of the Rolling Stones, performs during a concert of the group’s No Filter Europe Tour at U Arena in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Oct. 22, 2017. Watts will likely miss the band’s upcoming U.S. tour to allow him to recover from an unspecified medical procedure. A spokesperson for the musician said Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, the procedure was “completely successful” but that Watts needs time to recuperate. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

 

Charlie Watts Rolling Stones Message

