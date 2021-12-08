Rollover crash in East County leaves a dozen injured, officials say

EAST COUNTY (KUSI) – A rollover crash far into East County resulted in at least 12 injured people on Tuesday evening, prompting both Border Patrol agents, Cal Fire, a helicopter, and three ambulances to the incident.

The solo-car crash near Campo had been reported at 6:13 p.m. nearby Westbound Interstate-8 and Buckman Springs Road, Cal Fire said.

All westbound lanes had been blocked at the site of the crash, according to Caltrans.

UPDATE: WB I-8 at Buckman Springs Rd, all lanes reopened to traffic. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) December 8, 2021

Out of the twelve injured passengers, two had major injuries while the rest had mild to serious injuries, said Cal Fire.

The reason for the crash has not been made clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.