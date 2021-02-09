Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego prepares to reopen blessed doors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego is preparing to hold indoor worship, as noted in an email sent by Bishop Robert W. McElroy, head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego.

Bishop McElroy has given each pastor the ability to make the decision on which Masses will be celebrated indoors.

Choral singing is prohibited by law and masking and social distancing is still required.

Auxiliary Bishop John Dolan joined KUSI to illuminate on the diocese’s plans.