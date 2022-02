Romance is in the air at Le Parfait Paris with it’s Valentine’s Day specials

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at Le Parfait Paris in the Gaslamp Quarter, to see all the goodies and their specials that they will have on Valentine’s Day!

Valentine’s Pavlova

• Special meringue

• Vanilla creamy chantilly

• Lychee raspberry confit

• GLUTEN FREE