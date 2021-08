Ron Bee discusses deadly explosion in Kabul that killed 13 U.S. service members

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

An Afghan official says at least 60 Afghans were killed and 143 wounded. U.S. officials said 13 U.S. service members also died, including 11 Marines and a Navy medic.

Foreign Relations and National Security expert Ron Bee joined KUSI to talk about what happened.