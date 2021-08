Ron Bee gives latest update on Afghanistan





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The U.S. Embassy is now warning Americans trapped in the city to avoid the airport due to security threats.

Foreign Relations and National Security Expert, Ron Bee, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the latest with the Afghanistan evacuations.

Bee explained that the threats are from the Taliban themselves plus a new threat, ISIS-K, who believe that the Taliban is not extreme enough.