Ron Bee gives update on Russia and Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Despite international diplomacy to reach a solution, tensions continue between Russia and Ukraine.

National Security Expert Ron Bee joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to give an update on the goings-on between the two countries.

Russia has brought upwards of 200,000 troops around Ukraine, the largest number of Russian forces since WWII, Bee said.

Diplomatic efforts are underway, but the question remains — is Putin really interested? Bee asked.