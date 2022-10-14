Ron Morrison (R) wants to see National City restored and improved

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ron Morrison has lived in National City and it’s immediate vicinity most of his life, and he has been in positions of authority for much of his career — now he’s running for National City Mayor.

In the late 1980’s Ron was referred to by the Los Angeles Times as ‘National City’s community activist’, and by the San Diego Union as ‘National City’s Sixth Councilman’.

He joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss his platform.