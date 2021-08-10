Ron Trenton Memorial Lifeguard Relays kick off Tuesday evening in Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Lifeguard Division will present the annual Ron Trenton Memorial Lifeguard Relays in Mission Beach Tuesday evening.

The event, beginning at 6 p.m., is a challenging competition among SDFD lifeguards featuring a variety of rescue techniques: running, swimming, paddle boarding and landline rescue.

“Our lifeguards look forward to competing in the annual relays every year,” said Lifeguard Chief James Gartland. “Our team is incredibly fit and skilled. This event brings out the best in the lifeguards. It’s also a great tribute to our dear friend, Ron.”

SDFD Lifeguard Division is geographically divided into four districts: Southern District includes Ocean Beach; Central District includes Mission and Pacific beaches; Northern District includes the La Jolla beaches; and the fourth district is Mission Bay and the Boating Safety Unit.

The event is named after veteran lifeguard and longtime Northern District team captain Ronald B. Trenton, who was lost at sea while piloting his private plane from Catalina Island to San Diego in 1997.

Relays begin in Mission Beach at 3141 Ocean Front Walk.