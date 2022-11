Ronald McDonald House “fills the fridge” for Giving Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Fill the Fridge campaign for San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House launched Nov, 29 on Giving Tuesday.

Fill the Fridge is an initiative meant to help families during time of financial hardship keep dinner on the table.

Chief Philanthropy Officer Mindy Collins joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to talk about this year’s efforts.

