Ronin Factory donates $10,000 to Ironsmith Coffee Roasters in Encinitas





ENCINITAS (KUSI) – A San Diego company’s online giveaway, using the power of social media, was able to donate $10,000 to help an Encinitas Coffee Company survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Fitness influencer Demi Bagby, the Ronin Factory, and friends surprised Ironsmith Coffee Roasters with the check Tuesday afternoon.

The Ronin Factory was able to raise thousands of dollars in a matter of weeks, all to be given away to various local businesses, these businesses will also get a chance to win a brand new Ford Raptor.

Only this time, a bet between two friends was the deciding factor for which lucky business got the cash.

Josh Morgan, the marketing director for Ronin Factory, said, “it’s pretty rad to be able to help out small businesses,” and they just wanted to show some love to one of their favorite businesses, Ironsmith Coffee Roasters.