Ronstadt Revival performs live on KUSI’s Patio

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ronstadt Revival joined KUSI on “Good Morning San Diego” to play live on the patio.

They performed Silver Threads & Golden Needles, When Will I Be Loved, and You’re No Good.

Upcoming gigs

July 21 – Leisure World Amphitheater – Seal Beach, CA

July 22 – The Ritz Theater – Escondido, CA

Aug 6 – Gaslamp – Long Beach, CA

Sept 24 – Campus Jax – Newport Beach, CA