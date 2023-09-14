Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero rolls out a brand-new lineup of films through Oct. 31

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – From Summerween to Halloween and all dates in between, Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero rolls out a brand-new lineup of films through Oct. 31.

The rooftop cinema club is nightly movies in San Diego’s iconic outdoor cinema at the Manchester Grand Hyatt.

Founder of the Rooftop Cinema Club, Gerry Cottle, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to encourage people to come try it out and share what kind of films will be featured through Halloween.

