Rooftop Cinema Club offering dozens of films screenings outdoors

EMBARCADERO (KUSI) – If you’re looking to spend an evening outdoors enjoying a night of great film — check out the Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero.

Gerry Cottle, Founder of Rooftop Cinema Club, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss what they have planned this season.

To view a list of their upcoming films, visit rooftopcinemaclub.com/san-diego/venue/rcc-embarcadero/