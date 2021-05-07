Rooftop Cinema Club returns with additional late-night screenings and special events

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego has released its latest lineup of films with tickets available for purchase through July 3.

Rooftop Cinema Club has upped the ante by adding late-night screenings to its lineup every Friday and Saturday night, starting May 7, and “Teen Tuesday” screenings twice a month, starting June 1, where moviegoers aged 13-and-up are invited to enjoy their favorite coming-of-age films al fresco.

Founder, Gerry Cottle, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the Rooftop Cinema screenings.

June 1 also commemorates the 10th anniversary of Rooftop Cinema Club’s first-ever screening, and the June program celebrates the occasion with a series of movies that also turn 10 this year, plus a weekend of films nodding to their founder’s journey.

May’s late-night screenings come as an addition to the May schedule, which was announced last month. Start times for late-night screenings vary from 10:30-11:30 p.m. Separate admission is required.

For more information visit www.rooftopcinemaclub.com/embarcadero.