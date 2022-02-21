Rooted Wings is helping parents know their student’s rights in California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Brittany Mayer, Founder of Rooted Wings, about helping parents understand their student’s rights in California regarding mask mandates.

They cover topics like:

Forcible removal of students from classrooms violates California law.

Children cannot be forced to enroll in an independent study program.

The state’s emergency powers do not allow children to be excluded from school for refusing to wear a mask.

Schools must issue exemptions for children who for medical reasons should not wear a mask.