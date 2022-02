‘Rooted Wings’ speaks out to support mask choice for students

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Citizen group “Rooted Wings” has continued to support youth refusing to wear masks at school amid the continued students mask mandate.

Brittany Mayer, Founder of Rooted Wings, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss how the group has continued to support those who choose to unmask.