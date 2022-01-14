Rosadela Durruthy working to raise awareness for those suffering from Lupus

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegan Rosadela Durruthy is hoping and working to raise more awareness for the autoimmune disease Lupus.

Durruthy founded ‘She’s Got Lupus’ to help her cause and joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on Good Morning San Diego to share details about the disease, and explain what people who have it deal with on a day to day basis.

Rosadela Durruthy supplied KUSI News with the following information about herself:

I am a lupus patient, diagnosed 15 years ago at the age of 23.I have been diagnosed with hypothyroidism, hypertension, raynauds syndrome, nueropathy in my feet, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus sle, depression, adult adhd and asthma. I have experienced shingles four times, pneumonia three times, ulcers, hair loss, rashes, discoloration of skin, tooth decay, DVT, or blood clot, in my chest. I have been treated with chemotherapy, blood thinners, antidepressants, Cellcept, steroids, Plaquenil, breathing treatments, and am currently taking blood pressure medication, steroids, plaquenil, antidepressants, an inhaler and a weekly self injection of benlysta. Lupus is an autoimmune disease in which your immune system attacks healthy organs in your body instead of bad germs. It is called an invisible disease so though I may look healthy on the outside, internally my body is fighting itself. It is 90% of this disease is woman, more seen in women of color and 10% men. Its symptoms are different in every person and due to being underfunded in the past there isnt much that has been known about it until recently. Because of my fight with lupus and knowing the lack of awareness and funding, in 2020 I decided to start my nonprofit organization Shes Got Lupus to spread lupus awareness in the community. For 2022 I am the Lupus Support Group Facilitator for Lupus Foundation of America’s Chula Vista Support Group starting Feb 2 and going every month on the 1st Wednesday. Sign up is on my website www.shesgotlupus.com