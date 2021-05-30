Roscoe the energetic pup looks for his new owners

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Roscoe is a two-month old shepherd blend with lots of spots and is keen to meet his new family.

Right now, he’s five pounds but estimated to grow to 20-30 pounds.

As a shepherd blend, he has plenty of energy and needs someone to play with.

Shepherd blends are smart and great at learning tricks, and need somewhere to spend their barrels of energy.

Roscoe is already male-neutered and has up-to-date vaccinations and microchip identifications.

His adoption fee is $525, which allows for 25% for your first stay at Club Pet Boarding.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only.

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org

The Helen Woodward Animal Center is currently offering Critter Cinema, an outdoor cinema event with a variety of animals.

Showings are on June 26, July 17, and August 14 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Admission is $11 per person.