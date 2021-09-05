Rosh Hashanah begins tomorrow





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Rosh Hashanah is a Jewish holiday starting this Monday evening and ending Wednesday evening, celebrating the creation of the world and marking the beginning of the days of awe.

Usually, the celebration will start with lighting the festival candles and engaging in a holiday meal, which could contain a wide variety of different food types.

However, apples and honey are a common treat during Rosh Hashanah across different Jewish subcultures.

Following Rosh Hashanah are the days of awe, which is a period of introspection and repentance culminating into Yom Kippur.

Rabbi Devorah Marcus, Senior Rabbit at Temple Emanu-el, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss more details about the holiday.