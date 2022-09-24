Rosh Hashanah celebrated from Sunday night until Tuesday, Sept. 27

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rosh Hashanah is a religious and festive time celebrating the Jewish new-year. It is observed on the first and second days of the Jewish month of Tishrei, the first month in the civil calendar. This year it lands on Monday, Sept. 26.

The two day celebration translates to “head of the year” in Hebrew.

And in the seventh month, on the first day of the month, ye shall have an holy convocation; ye shall do no servile work: it is a day of blowing the trumpets unto you. Numbers 29:1

KUSI’s Logan Burnes was joined by Rabbi Jason Nevarez to talk about this significance of this Jewish holiday.