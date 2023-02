Twenty migrants disperse into South Mission Beach off shored boat





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A boat was left abandoned on the shore of South Mission Beach after roughly 20 illegal immigrants arrived on shore and promptly scattered into the surrounding neighborhood.

Federal agencies had boats patrolling in the vicinity at the time of the incident. Lifeguards and police were working on the salvage of the vessel.

