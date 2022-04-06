Roughly 1,500 Ukrainians remain in Tijuana trying to cross border into the US

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – About 1,500 Ukrainians remain in Tijuana trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

San Diego immigration officials expect that number to also grow daily at the border.

However, because of the influx at the border, many Ukrainians have been struggling to enter the country.

Immigration Attorney Ester Valdes Clayton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of this situation.

Ukrainian refugees are exempt from Title 42, which allows border officials to expel asylum seekers without due process in the name of keeping COVID-19 spread out of the country.

Mexicans, Central Americans, and even Russians are still being excluded until Title 42 until its expiration date on May 23, Clayton said.

Ukrainians are rapidly processed, then offered humanitarian parole.

Once they foot into U.S. territory, they can ask for asylum or are reunited with family members quickly, Clayton added.