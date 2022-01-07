Routinely testing asymptomatic people for a respiratory virus is unprecedented

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’ s Ginger Jeffries talked with Dr. Kelly Victory about the sudden surge in COVID cases.

The Biden administration’s failure to procure adequate number of COVID test kits especially for the current practice of routinely and regularly testing asymptomatic people for a respiratory virus is unprecedented, and has led to confusion and unnecessary fear throughout this pandemic.