RoVino The Foodery and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church hold food drive for Thanksgiving meals

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “RoVino The Foodery” has teamed up with “Our Lady of Guadalupe Church” to feed 100 families this Thanksgiving.

Owner Tom Tarantino has said that their guiding principles are food, family, and faith.

Tarantino joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the charitable event.

The event seeks to helps many low-income households and families this holiday season.

They encourage everyone to donate boxed and canned food items through to Nov. 22 at RoVino The Foodery, located at 969 Market St.

All proceeds will go to families in need at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.