Roy Horn of magical duo Siegfried and Roy, dies at age 75 from COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Roy Horn of the famous magic duo, Siegfried & Roy, has passed away after being infected with COVID-19. He was 75 years old.

Horn and Siegfried Fischbacher were a staple in Sin City for over a decade, and well known for their daring performances with tigers and big cats.

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” Fischbacher said in a press release. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.”