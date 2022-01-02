Rubi the young pup awaits her fur-ever home

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – Rubi is an 8-week-old Terrier blend pup that currently weighs 7 pounds but is estimated to weigh 25-35 pounds.

Rubi loves to snuggle and cuddle and is already female-spayed.

Visit the Helen Woodward Animal Center to see if you and Rubi are a match!

Adoption Fee: $525 including microchip fee.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations, and microchip identification.

Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Jessica Gercke of the Helen Woodward Animal Center joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to present Rubi.

Center Information:

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open daily, no appointment needed!

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.