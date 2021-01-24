Rubio’s celebrates National Fish Taco Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sunday is National Fish Taco Day and Rubio’s is celebrating by offering one of our most popular dishes, the Coastal Trio, for $6.

The Coastal Trio features three favorite tacos: the Original Fish Taco, the Wild-Caught Mahi Mahi Taco and the Salsa Verde Shrimp Taco.

Simply enter coupon code COASTALTRIO21 at checkout in the Rubio’s app or at Rubios.com, or for in-restaurant orders, just scan the coupon available on Rubios.com.

Rubio’s offers contact-free curbside or express pickup and free delivery on all orders of $20 or more.