Rubio’s releases three new taco concepts with Chef Richard Blais

Starting Thursday, May 20th Rubio’s Coastal Grill and James Beard-Nominated Television Personality, Restaurateur and Cookbook Author, Richard Blais, are launching of a new line of innovative street tacos. The new tacos are a way for people to explore and travel through new flavors. It is the first time Rubio’s has ever done something like this.

The culinary partnership between Chef Blais and Rubio’s was born out of Rubio’s Co-Founder Ralph Rubio’s desire to continue pushing culinary boundaries to bring innovative, surprising tastes to the menu. Just as the Original Fish Taco was inspired 38 years ago by a journey to Baja, collaborating with Celebrity Chef Richard Blais was equally inspired by the brand’s sense of adventure.

The three new tacos are a Hula Hula Carnitas, Blaised & Glazed Crispy Chicken and Ancho Po-Boy Shrimp.