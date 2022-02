Rudford’s Diner celebrates Independence Day from face coverings





NORTH PARK (KUSI) – When the clock strikes midnight on Wednesday, it will be end of indoor mask mandates for most places in California.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live from Rudford’s Diner in North Park with more information on how the patrons were feeling about the change in indoor mask mandates.

While the indoor mask mandate doesn’t expire until midnight, those at Rudford’s were celebrating anyway like it was another Independence Day.