Rudford’s Diner in North Park prepares for return of indoor Thanksgiving

NORTH PARK (KUSI) – Restaurants all over San Diego are gearing up for the return of indoor dining for Thanksgiving.

This is especially important for the restaurants that managed to stay alive during COVID-19 lockdowns so that they can make up for lost revenue.

One of those restaurants is Rudford’s Diner in North Park.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live at Rudford’s with more details.