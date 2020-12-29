Rudford’s Restaurant Diner wants San Diego health officials to be ‘a little less grim’





NORTH PARK (KUSI) – The new year is just days away, and with that comes a lot of hope from San Diegans.

Many are hoping that 2021 will be much better than 2020, especially restaurant owners.

The owner of Rudford’s Restaurant Diner, Nick Kacha, said he wants our local health officials to be more “optimistic about the situation and a little less grim.” Kacha explained that he believes they should focus on the fact that we are doing more testing than ever, and how that can be attributed to the rise in cases, instead of “bringing down the community and making them scared.”

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with Kacha in more detail on Good Evening San Diego.