Rudford’s Restaurant once again adapting to open under changing regulations

NORTH PARK (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has come under fire from some business groups and political opponents for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and imposition of economic restrictions, insisted Monday the lifting of regional stay-at-home orders was based on scientific projections of future hospital demand — not politics.

The stay-at-home order for the 11-county Southern California region was imposed Dec. 6 when the regional intensive-care unit capacity dropped below 15%. The state announced Monday morning the order in Southern California and all other regions of the state was being lifted, based on a four-week projection of future ICU demand.

Critics were quick to lash out at Newsom over the announcement.

San Diego restaurants owners, including the Kacha’s, are excited for the ability to resume outdoor dining, but are confused at Newsom’s sudden change of heart.

Recently, four county vice officers showed up to Rudford’s Restaurant after eight people were reported to be dining on their patio while the regional stay-at-home order was in effect. Jeff Kacha, questioned their motives, asking why they aren’t pursuing criminals like drug dealers this aggressively, instead going after people like him who are trying to make a living.

The lifting of the stay-at-home order has caused chaos in the industry, with restaurants scrambling to get ready to once again serve customers.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with Jeff Kacha, the owner of Rudford’s Restaurant in North Park about moving into the Purple Tier on Good Evening San Diego.