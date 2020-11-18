Rudford’s Restaurant owners will move operations outside after threats of vandalism





NORTH PARK (KUSI) – Rudford’s Restaurant in North Park is going into survival mode after Governor Newsom moved San Diego County back into the most restrictive, Purple Tier, of his reopening process.

Under the Purple Tier, all indoor dining is outlawed once again.

The owner, Jeff Kacha, was planning on defying the orders and remain open, but explained he began receiving threatening calls from people who were against his decision. Kacha explained, “somebody called and said we’re going to break all your windows, and we’re going to picket outside.” Kacha made it clear they don’t want any problems, “we’re just here to make a living. Right now, we’ve decided to remove all of these windows so we can open it up to open air dining. So then, all of our employees can probably stay here, we let go of ten, and we are hoping we don’t have to let go of any more.”

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live at Rudford’s Restaurant where he spoke with Jeff Kacha, his son Nick Kacha, and the contractors working on transforming his restaurant to make more seating available under the restrictions of the Purple Tier.