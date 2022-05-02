Rudy Ramirez plans on addressing Chula Vista’s ongoing homeless issues if elected as Mayor





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chula Vista native, Rudy Ramirez, is running for the position of Mayor in his hometown. He is a family guy and successful business man, who has proven effective leadership as a former councilman.

Rudy Ramirez plans on prioritizing police resources, protecting neighborhoods from inappropriate developments, and addressing effects of homelessness in Chula Vista neighborhoods if elected as Mayor.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Lauren Phinney talked with Rudy Ramirez about what his agenda will consist of if elected.

