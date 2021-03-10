Ruling expected on North County parents’ lawsuit to overturn school reopening rules

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Earlier in the week, application for waivers from three North County school districts were denied by the state, prompting North County parents to file a lawsuit against the state.

Scott Davidson, Co-Director of the Carlsbad Chapter of The Parent Association, joined KUSI to elaborate on the lawsuit, which asks the judge to stop the state from enforcing new school rules issued in January which can prevent many North County school districts from reopening as they had planned.

The ruling is expected to come March 10.