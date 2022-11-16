Runners from Sheriff’s Training Academy hit by vehicle; motorist in custody

SOUTH WHITTIER (KUSI) – About a dozen members of a sheriff’s training academy class who were on a run today in the south Whittier area were injured

when they were hit by a vehicle.

The motorist was taken into police custody near the scene of the crash, which was reported about 6:30 a.m. near Mills Avenue and Trumball Street.

Paramedics sent up a triage area at the scene, and transported the injured for hospital treatment, many of them reportedly in critical condition.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.