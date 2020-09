Russ T Nailz Labor Day music comedy show

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – Comedian and KUSI friend Russ T Nailz is performing an outside music show featuring Miles Pelky and special guests.

The event is at 067 Eatery in Rancho Sante Fe on Monday from 3-7 p.m.

Russ T Nails said he will sing a few Parodies and lots of classic rock, country and his favorite 91X tunes.