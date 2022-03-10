Russ ‘T. Nailz’ Stolnack dies at 64

Radio personality, community activist, comedian, and friend of KUSI, Russ Stolnack passed away at 64 years old Wednesday afternoon





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Radio personality and friend of KUSI, Russ Stolnack, affectionately known as Russ T. Nailz, died Wednesday afternoon at 4:20 p.m. at 64 years old.

Stolnack was a beloved local comedian, veteran Las Vegas entertainer, a six-time Emmy winner who performed for audiences with the City of San Diego, Illumina, Whole Foods Market, and a coterie of Association Clubs and private parties as well as Co-host of “On The Air” with Robert “Sully” Sullivan and Little Tommy Sablan.

He joined the live comedy explosion during the late 70s and rose to becoming a top rated humorous speaker at corporate events, fundraisers, or even a Las Vegas stage.

A man of many talents, he was not only a comedian, but also a musician, impersonator Emcee, or even an auctioneer, often partnering with AuctionHelp.com to deliver highly entertaining live auction experiences.

During his career he won a multitude of regional Emmy awards, a Cable Ace Award, and “The National Speakers Associations Comedy Idol Contest” while in only his first appearance on the NSA platform.

Stolnack also hosted “The Big Show” on FOX Business Channel, a nationally syndicated money talk radio/TV show.

With the idea of taking a semi-serious look at cannabis, Stolnack was also the Executive Producer, Co-Creator, and host of “Live High LIVE!”