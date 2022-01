Russia and Ukraine update with Ron Bee

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – All eyes continue to be fixated on Russia as 130,000 troops have amassed along its shared border with Ukraine.

While NATO allies have sent in reinforcements in the event of a Russian invasion, President Joe Biden has said that he’s also prepared to mobilized forces.

Ron Bee, National Security Expert, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss updates on tensions between Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S.