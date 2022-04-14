Russia expected to ramp up offensive in Eastern Ukraine





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The White House has announced an additional 800 million in military assistance to Ukraine following a phone call with Ukrainian president Zelenskyy.

This has arrived just as Russia is poised to ramp up its offensive in the southeastern Donbas region.

The military aid will also include artillery systems, artillery rounds, armored personnel carriers, and additional helicopters.

President Zelenskyy met with Polish and Baltic leaders Wednesday who have also promised additional aid to the people of Ukraine and its defenders.

Ron Nehring, International Strategist, joined KUSI’s Logan Bynres on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the situation in Ukraine.