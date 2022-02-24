Russia launches full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but what’s it mean?

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine early Thursday.

The assault began hours before dawn with a series of missile attacks against locations near the capital Kyiv, as well as the use of long-range artillery against the city of Kharkiv, near the Russian border. It quickly spread across central and eastern Ukraine as Russian forces attacked the country from three sides.

President Trump and Republican leaders warned that Putin would take advantage of the President Biden. Specifically, they pointed to the Biden Administration’s energy policies, which have resulted in the United States becoming energy dependent. Under Trump, the United States was energy independent.

After Biden cancelled the Keystone XL Pipeline, among other things, countries around the world were forced to turn to Russia for energy. Which many believe gave Putin the confidence and backup to execute his invasion of Ukraine.

KUSI News interviewed a series of different people Thursday on Good Morning San Diego who broke down the invasion, and explained why it matters. All of those interviews are below.

CNN published a map of all the reported attacks and explosions. As of 8:15 AM Pacific time Thursday, the map shows Ukraine to be under attack form all sides.

Anthony Tata, Retired Army Brigadier General: