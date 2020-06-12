Russian bombers were intercepted eight miles from US airspace, Retired Navy pilot Brian ‘Sunshine’ Sinclair explains

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wednesday, US fighter jets intercepted Russian nuclear-capable bombers twice over neutral water near Alaska. Just a few weeks earlier, the Navy said two Russian fighter jets “flew in an unsafe and unprofessional manner” while intercepting a US spy plane over the Mediterranean Sea. NORAD says the incident occurred in international airspace.

Retired Navy Pilot Brian Sunshine Sinclair joins us now to explain what this incident means